Georgia’s famous Vidalia onions are headed to store shelves near you

In 2014, Georgia farmers harvested 258 million pounds of Vidalia onions with a crop value exceeding $108 million.

SOUTH GEORGIA — Those famous Vidalia onions are headed to store shelves just before the Easter holiday on April 15!

The Georgia Agriculture commissioner and the Vidalia Onion Committee has just officially announced the 2025 pack date.

“I’m excited to announce, in coordination with the Vidalia Onion Committee, that April 15, 2025, is the official pack date for this year’s Vidalia onion season,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper. “Georgia’s world-famous Vidalia onions are coming to a store near you very soon, and we are thrilled that professional chefs, home cooks, and consumers across the globe will soon be enjoying the incredible, sweet flavor of our Georgia Grown Vidalia onions.”

The Vidalia is known for its sweet, crisp taste.

Vidalia onions thrive in a unique growing region spanning 20 counties in south Georgia.

Each year, growers pack and ship a whopping 200 million pounds of Vidalia onions all across the country.