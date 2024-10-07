Georgians named among the wealthiest people in the world, according to Forbes

These are the 10 richest Georgians, according to Forbes Home Depot founder and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is ranked 118 and $7.4 billion. (PHOTO: Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Forbes recently released its new list of the 400 richest people in the US and several call Georgia home.

Forbes has released its list of billionaires for 2024 and 10 people from the Peach State are on the list.

This includes the owners of Chick-fil-A: Bubba Cathy, Dan Cathy and Trudy Cathy White, each with a net worth of $10.6 billion.

Atlanta Falcons owner and Home Depot co-founder, Arthur Blank made the list with $8.9 billion.

Then John Brown, former president of medical device and software company Stryker Corporation has a net worth of $7.8 billion.

Rounding out the list of Georgians includes, Gary Rollins and family, who controls Orkin, one of the largest pest control companies by revenue.

Jim Kennedy, a former chairman of Cox Enterprises, has a net worth of $6.6 billion.

Dan Kurzius and Ben Chestnut, co-founders of Mailchimp, both made the list. Kurzuis is worth $5.7 billion and Chestnut is worth $5.1 billion.

Neal Aronson, who founded Roark Capital, which owns 30,000 sandwich shops including Jimmy John’s, Arby’s, Sonic and Subway, is worth $4.1 billion.



