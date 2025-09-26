Georgia vs Alabama set for first Athens matchup in a decade

ATHENS, GA — It will be a rare sight at Sanford Stadium Saturday night as Georgia and Alabama renew their storied rivalry in Athens for the first time in ten years.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide have faced off seven times under head coach Kirby Smart, but never “between the hedges.” Georgia’s lone win in that stretch came in the 2022 national championship game.

Smart said his team faces a tough challenge against Alabama’s high-powered passing attack, led by quarterback Ty Simpson.

“They’re playing really well this year, their quarterback is hot, he’s hot as a firecracker and he is throwing it well,” Smart said.

The Georgia coach noted that hosting the Tide brings excitement not just for the team, but for the city.

“Big stage, big time game, Athens’ economic impact for this city and what it has done for the community is going to be huge,” Smart said.

Fans can also expect a unique experience inside Sanford Stadium. Around 65,000 attendees will receive special LED wristbands that synchronize to create colors and patterns throughout the crowd.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

WSB’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story