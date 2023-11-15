Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation releases ‘2024 Places in Peril’ list

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation has released its top 10 list of the places in peril around the state.

According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution, the list is published annually to “draw attention to parts of the state’s heritage in danger of disappearing.”

The AJC’s Bo Emerson adds that the list focuses on “10 significant sites of Georgia history, though there are many more in need of care.”

W. Wright Mitchell, president and CEO of the trust, tells The AJC that spotlighting these landmarks has led to some success stories. One of those ‘wins’ was the Eleanor Roosevelt School in Warm Springs, which received a $700,000 grant from the National Park Service. “Another was the Kit Jones, a century-old ship, that was restored and will become the new centerpiece for a park in Darien,” Emerson writes.

Despite these successes, Emerson points out there have also been losses. “Glenridge Hall in Sandy Springs, built in 1929 on 400 acres of farm land, was a remarkable private residence,” Emerson reports. “Restored by the family, it was on the National Register of Historic Places and the Places in Peril list, but eventually was sold to a developer, who demolished it and built townhomes.” Read more here.

Here are Georgia’s Top 10 ‘places in peril’ for 2024:

Atlanta Constitution building, downtown Atlanta

Broad Avenue Elementary, Albany

Cedar Grove, Martinez

Church of the Good Shepherd, Thomasville

Grace Baptist Church, Darien

Hogg Hummock, Sapelo Island

Old First Baptist Church, Augusta

Pine Log Mountain, Bartow County

Piney Grove Cemetery, Buckhead

Sugar Valley Consolidated School, Gordon County

