Georgia Tech renames school of public policy in honor of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech renamed their school of public policy Thursday in honor of former President Jimmy and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Even though the former president only attended Georgia Tech for a year, university leaders say the accomplishments of both of the Carters make this a fitting tribute.

The former president and first lady’s grandson Jason Carter says this means a lot to their family.

“He was a Georgia Tech fan, not just of the sports teams, but of the institution and its impact on the state, its impact on the world, and he would be honored to share with my grandmother this great naming.” Carter remarked.

University officials say the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School of Public Policy recognizes the work that both of the Carters did and grandson Josh Carter, who is a Georgia Tech graduate, says that’s fitting because they were partners in all they accomplished.

“10,15 years down the line, having 10,15 years worth of students that come here and look at Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter as a north star is only going to improve this country,” Carter said.

“I know my grandpa always gets top billing because he was president of the United States, but my grandmother was there for every single thing that he did, and recognizing them both as a couple, recognizes the teamwork that they had,” Carter says of his grandparents. “I think that is an amazing thing to push forward.”

The university says the school will contribute to preserving their legacy and inspiring new leaders.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.