Georgia Tech receives historic $100 million gift from alumnus John Durstine

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech has received a major gift from alumnus John W. Durstine, marking the largest single donation in the school’s history.

Durstine donated $100 million to the George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering. Officials say the donation will help fund endowed faculty positions and expand facilities, programs, and research initiatives.

In a video message from Georgia Tech, a school official said, “He will forever and always be a Yellow Jacket, a Tech man, and a hell of an engineer.”

The Woodruff School offers one of the nation’s largest and most influential mechanical and nuclear engineering programs, with more than 3,000 students and 110 faculty members.

“John Durstine’s historic generosity is deeply inspiring to all of us working to carry out the Institute’s mission,” said Ángel Cabrera, president of Georgia Tech. “John could have left his estate to many good causes, and he chose to invest in Georgia Tech’s faculty because he knew firsthand the transformative impact that our outstanding faculty have in the lives and careers of our students. This gift will have an enduring impact and will ensure that Georgia Tech faculty have the resources to push the boundaries of mechanical engineering, inspire our students, and help improve the human condition. His legacy will live on in every discovery, every innovation, and every student who learns from the faculty his gift supports.”