Georgia sees 15% literacy boost in first year of statewide reading coach program

A child reading a book
(WavebreakMediaMicro - stock.adob)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A statewide initiative to improve reading skills among Georgia’s youngest learners is showing early success.

According to the Georgia Department of Education, the first year of a $10 million-a-year program placing literacy coaches in underperforming elementary schools led to a 15% improvement in reading skills. The strongest gains were seen in kindergarten students.

The program placed reading coaches at 60 of the state’s lowest-performing elementary schools, including schools in seven metro Atlanta districts.

State officials say 85% of the literacy coaches will return for the upcoming school year, armed with data and insights to refine their strategies.

The state has committed to funding the program at $10 million annually for three years, with the goal of further closing reading gaps and boosting literacy rates across Georgia.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!