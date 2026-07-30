Georgia Representative pleads guilty to unemployment fraud

The first arrest came Monday morning when federal agents took Democratic State Rep. Sharon Henderson into custody at her home.

GEORGIA — A third Georgia State Representative has pled guilty to pandemic unemployment fraud.

Federal prosecutors say while running for office, Sharon Henderson was fleecing taxpayers out of more than $17,000.

According to prosecutors, Henderson lied to steal money from programs intended to help people who lost their jobs during the pandemic. She claimed her employer was Henry County Schools, however Henderson had not worked for the district for almost two years.

Henderson’s employment with Henry County Schools was for five days in 2018, and during that time, she signed an acknowledgement noting substitute teachers were not eligible to draw unemployment wages.

After being sworn in as the state representative for District 113, Henderson filed several fraudulent weekly certifications claiming she was unable to reach her place of employment that was closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sharon Henderson, while holding elected office in the Georgia House of Representatives, illegally obtained taxpayer-funded unemployment benefits that were intended to provide financial assistance to workers who lost their jobs through no fault of their own,” Nigel Lange, Inspector General for the State of Georgia said in a statement. “Our office remains committed to investigating and holding accountable those who misuse public funds and defraud American taxpayers.”

Sentencing is scheduled for November.