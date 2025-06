LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 16: Mamie Underhill (L), 104, and her daughter Leita Chapman laugh while reading a birthday card for Mamie during a birthday celebration for five women residents at the Solheim Lutheran Home who are 100-years-old or more August 16, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. Mamie turns 105 on September 19. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Georgia has ranked in the top 20 in a recent senior happiness index released by caring.com.

The new senior happiness index survey analyzed many factors, including the cost of living, life expectancy, health of residents over the age of 60 and the number of senior centers.

Georgia is ranked No. 20 overall.

Officials say they used data from Wallethub.com on the happiest states in America.

Utah is ranked as the state with the best overall senior health ranking, according to the survey.