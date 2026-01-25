Georgia Power crews working to restore electricity as ice storm causes thousands of outages

ATLANTA — Georgia Power crews are working to restore electricity as the ice storm continues to cause widespread outages across the state.

More than 17,000 customers are without power as crews respond to hazardous conditions. Georgia Power shared a photo on X showing a hard hat covered in ice from a crew member working in Alpharetta, highlighting the challenging conditions crews are facing.

Hard hat covered in ice from Georgia Power Alpharetta line crew Hard hat covered in ice from Georgia Power Alpharetta line crews (SOURCE: Georgia Power)

Georgia Power spokesman Matthew Kent said crews are responding not only in north Georgia, but across the metro Atlanta area as well. Atlanta has seen several outages, with most linked to downed trees falling onto power lines.

Fulton County currently has the highest number of Georgia Power outages in the metro area, affecting more than 3,000 customers. About 2,000 customers are also without power in DeKalb County.

Georgia Power reports more than 16,000 power outages statewide, while Georgia EMC reports nearly 17,000 outages, with a large number occurring in northeast Georgia.

For customers without electricity, Kent says Georgia Power’s outage map is the best way to get updates.

“The best thing that we have for customers is the outage map,” Kent said. “If you go to georgiapower.com/storm, you can access that outage map and see where outages are occurring and if it’s in your area you can see an estimated restoration time of when you might be able to get power back.”

Kent said crews will be deployed to restore service as soon as it is safe to do so.