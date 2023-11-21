Georgia NAACP remembers Rosalynn Carter

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter Former first lady Rosalynn Carter speaks at the Death Penalty Focus Awards, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, on April 20, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California. (Frederick M. Brown)

ATLANTA — The Georgia chapter of the NAACP is also remembering former First Lady Rosalynn Carter who passed away Sunday afternoon.

The president of the Georgia NAACP Gerald Griggs said the Carter family has always been strong allies of the NAACP, especially during the Civil Rights Movement.

Georgia NAACP President Griggs said Georgia lost a real ‘She-ro.’

“They have been a valuable asset to the Georgia state conference specifically. We appreciated the partnership in human rights issues and civil rights issues, of course mental health issues,” said Griggs.

Georgia NAACP said they look forward to continuing to work with the Carter family.

