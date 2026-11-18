Georgia medical marijuana patients can now receive cannabis through the mail

Georgia is the first state to ship medical marijuana by USPS

ATLANTA — Medical marijuana patients in Georgia can now have their medication delivered directly to their homes through a new online ordering and delivery service.

Atlanta-based Botanical Sciences has partnered with Edibles.com to launch the program, which allows eligible patients to receive medical cannabis shipments through the U.S. Postal Service.

The service is intended to make medical marijuana more accessible to patients who have difficulty leaving their homes or live far from a dispensary.

To qualify, patients must be registered with Georgia’s medical cannabis program and have a valid state medical cannabis card.

Eligible patients can place orders online, with deliveries requiring a signature upon arrival.

The program is initially being offered to a limited number of patients, with plans to gradually expand the service statewide.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Rob Archer contributed to this story.