Georgia Lottery confirms $2M winning Powerball ticket sold at Publix

ATLANTA — If you purchased a lottery ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, check your tickets!

Georgia Lottery says a ticket matched all five numbers plus the Power Play to win $2 million. The winning numbers were: 21-29-54-59-62.

Georgia Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at the Publix off Washington Road in Evans, Georgia.

The ticket did not match the Powerball number which was 4, so the jackpot rolls over into Saturday night’s drawing for $600 million. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is up to $792 million for Friday night’s drawing. That’s a combined $1.392 billion up for grabs this weekend.

Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any retailer; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Winners of prizes of more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a social security card.

In Georgia, winners who purchase their tickets online have 180 days to claim their prize. However, winners who buy instant tickets only have 90 days from the expiration date to claim their prize.

