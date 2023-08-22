Georgia law school offers course on life of rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Rick Ross attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV)

ATLANTA — This fall, law students at Georgia State University will have the opportunity to study ‘the biggest boss,’ rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross.

The class will give students hands-on legal experience in entertainment law by studying the career, contracts, and legal transactions of Ross, according to a news release.

Mo Ivory, professor of practice and director of the Entertainment, Sports & Media Law Initiative at the College of Law, created the course. Ivory will also teach the course starting this fall.

“As a lover of rap music, hip-hop culture, and in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, I could not think of a better time to study the career of a visionary like Rick Ross,” Ivory said.

The students will have the opportunity to apply those legal principles to a real-world business.

Ivory said students in the course will look into the contracts that helped shape Ross’ career and get input from the lawyers who negotiated them.

Students will get to draft, interpret, and negotiate deals with different types of client representation.

“The biggest, meets the classroom. I’ve always been a student of the game and I look forward to being able to teach the next generation how to keep hustlin’,” Ross said.

In addition to his success in music, Ross has invested in real estate, owns 25 Wingstop locations, several Checkers and Rally’s restaurants, and is a partner in Sovereign Brands, among other ventures.

Ross will be the fourth celebrity of focus in the ”Legal Life Of…” course.

Since the course was launched in 2019, students have studied the legal life of Ludacris, Kandi Burruss and Steve Harvey.

The course is a part of the curriculum for the Entertainment, Sports & Media Law Initiative. The initiative focuses on entertainment, sports, media, and intellectual property law.

