Georgia launches first-ever interactive “You-Pick” farm map

ATLANTA — Georgia has a new tool for farm-fresh enthusiasts; the state’s first interactive agritourism map showing where residents can pick their own produce directly from local farms.

Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper announced the launch of the “Georgia Grown You-Pick Map,” calling it a major step forward for agritourism in the state. “This is the first year that we have actually put together a Georgia Grown You-Pick map,” Harper said.

The online map highlights 55 participating farms across Georgia, helping users locate nearby farms or plan longer road trips to experience fresh harvests statewide. The tool also provides information on what fruits and vegetables are currently in season and available for picking.

“So you know where you can go, and obviously these operations are located all over the state,” Harper said. “You can do everything from driving within an hour from your home to being able to get to these operations depending on where you live, or you can take a road trip and visit several farms.”

The interactive “You-Pick” map is available now at GeorgiaGrown.com, offering a new way for families, food lovers, and adventurers to connect with Georgia’s agricultural heritage while supporting local farms.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story