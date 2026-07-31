Georgia labor leaders prepare workers for AI-driven job market

ATLANTA — Georgia labor leaders say they are working to prepare the state’s workforce as artificial intelligence continues to reshape the job market.

State Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera-Holmes describes artificial intelligence as the “fourth industrial revolution” and says the pace of change in the U.S. economy is accelerating.

“What we’re seeing here with AI is really the fourth industrial revolution,” Rivera-Holmes said.

“The American economy is constantly evolving. It changes day to day to day, and certainly what we’re seeing with the level of acumen, with the level of change is faster than what we’ve seen before,” Rivera-Holmes said.

Rivera-Holmes says the state is investing in high-demand career pathways to help workers adapt as AI changes the workforce.

“We know that there’s going to be job fluctuation through this which is why it’s also so important that we’re paying close attention, which the state of Georgia is, to investing in our high demand career pathways, investing in the pathways where there is job growth and wage growth,” Rivera-Holmes said.

She says the state is committed to providing opportunities for Georgians to learn how to adapt to the new technology and believes businesses can use AI to improve productivity while retaining jobs.

“We need more American productivity. We can really harness the power of the collaborative nature of machines and humans to boost American productivity and to protect our jobs,” Rivera-Holmes said.

Kelly Loeffler also highlighted the potential benefits of artificial intelligence.

“This is a great leveler of the playing field for our nation, and it’s a great source of strength,” Loeffler said.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.