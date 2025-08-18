Georgia Film Academy to open up new school in Doraville

It is Georgia Film Week -- A celebration of how far the business has come in the Peach State, but also an effort to make it grow in the face of stiff competition overseas.

Georgia film experts say Atlanta is missing out on movie productions to overseas incentives

DORAVILLE, GA — A space at Assembly Studios in Doraville is the newest home of the Georgia Film Academy.

Those wishing for jobs in the busy film and TV industry in Georgia can now take classes at the site of the former GM plant in Doraville.

“It’s exciting to see something on the north side of town, as well. We have Trilith on the southside. We have quite a few studios there. But, on the northside? This is just awesome,” said, Georgia Film Academy’s new Executive Director Scott Votaw.

Votaw runs the film academy for the University System of Georgia and says the new space is the seventh Georgia location to prepare future film and television workers for jobs in the growing industry.

“We teach the skills and applicable knowledge that allows you to go to work on a film on a crew for major motion pictures, television shows, all the things that are shooting here in Georgia.” Votaw said.