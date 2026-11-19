ATLANTA — Georgia’s job market continues to break records, with new figures from the Georgia Department of Labor showing employment reached another all-time high in October.

According to the latest report, total employment climbed to more than 5.3 million, marking the 10th consecutive month the state has reached a record high.

Georgia’s labor force also grew to an all-time high during October, while the state reported more than 12,000 additional employed workers compared to the previous month.

The number of jobs increased by 7,600 over the month, with administrative and support services leading the gains, followed by professional and technical services.

Georgia’s unemployment rate stood at 3.3%, eight-tenths of a percentage point below the national average.

The report also showed a decline in unemployment claims. Initial claims fell by 414 in October, marking the second consecutive month they remained at their lowest levels in 50 years.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes credited investments by job creators for helping expand employment opportunities and bring mortgage-paying careers to communities across the state.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons and Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.