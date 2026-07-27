Georgia Department of Transportation joins multistate bridge strike prevention campaign

ATLANTA — Bridge strikes can happen in seconds, but transportation officials say they are often preventable.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is joining the Eastern Transportation Coalition’s “Check Your Height, Know It’s Right” campaign to raise awareness and encourage drivers to know the height of their vehicles and loads before traveling under bridges.

Officials say bridge strikes can happen when large trucks hit an overpass or when vehicles crash into bridge supports, creating dangerous conditions, damaging infrastructure and disrupting traffic.

“One of the easiest ways to prevent a bridge strike is to know your vehicle,” Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell McMurry said. “Understand its height, know the dimensions of your load, and always heed posted bridge clearance signs. A few moments of preparation can prevent a dangerous and costly incident while helping keep Georgia’s roads safe for everyone.”

Georgia DOT officials encourage motorists to know their vehicle’s height, understand the dimensions of any load they are carrying and pay close attention to posted bridge clearance signs.

The campaign encourages motorists to make sure their vehicle is not too tall to safely fit under bridges that extend over state and local roadways.

When a bridge strike occurs, Georgia DOT dispatches engineers and crews to assess the damage, determine whether the bridge or roadway can safely remain open and begin repairs if needed. Officials described the response as an “all hands on deck” effort to reopen affected roadways as quickly and safely as possible.

Transportation officials pointed to repeated bridge strikes in other states, including an 8-foot, 7-inch railroad bridge near the University of Delaware that has been hit multiple times by box trucks and moving vans. In Boston, oversized trucks have also repeatedly struck low-clearance bridges along Storrow Drive.