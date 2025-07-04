Georgia DNR encourages boater safety during July 4 holiday weekend

Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources, which patrols lakes and waterways in Georgia, is asking people going to a lake or river over the holiday weekend to be cautious.

ATLANTA, Ga. — As many people plan to visit a lake or river to enjoy the July 4th holiday weekend, Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials are urging boaters to use caution at all times.

Georgia DNR patrols lakes and waterways in the state. Officials are reminding boaters to avoid boating while intoxicated or under the influence at all costs.

Here are tips by the Georgia DNR:

Never boat under the influence

Always wear a life jacket

Check that all safety equipment is present and working

Monitor weather conditions and be ready for changes

Follow navigation rules and keep a proper lookout for others

“Let’s make this Fourth of July one to remember—for all the right reasons. Stay safe. Boat responsibly," Georgia DNR officials said.

In addition to AAA’s tow-to-go program now in effect, Governor’s Office of Highway Safety teamed up with regional traffic enforcement agencies to launch the Drive Sober Campaign for the July 4th Holiday weekend in an effort to crack down on dangerous drivers.

Georgia authorities are also issuing warnings and offering safety tips when it comes to grilling and using fireworks.

If you are in need of the AAA tow-to-go program, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246) and receive a tow within 10 miles.