Georgia congressman Mike Collins faulted in ethics investigation over improper payments

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House Ethics Committee says Georgia Congressman Mike Collins failed to properly supervise his former chief of staff following an investigation into improper payments through a congressional internship program.

Investigators found that Collins’ office improperly paid the former staffer’s girlfriend approximately $10,000 through the program.

Nearly $2,900 will be returned to the U.S. Treasury.

The committee found no evidence that Collins personally arranged the payments and has since closed his case.

This is an ongoing investigation.