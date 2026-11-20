Georgia communities impacted by severe flooding can apply for disaster assistance

MCCAYSVILLE, GA — Businesses and residents that were impacted by severe flooding in north Georgia earlier this month can apply for federal disaster assistance.

Following a request from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, officials say low-interest disaster loans are available to business owners from the U.S. small business administration.

Officials say the aid is available in Fannin County and the five neighboring counties that were impacted.

The community is continuing to recover from the severe flooding.

Nearly 80 businesses in McCaysville sustained major water damage, along with several homes, after the Toccoa-Ocoee River overflowed during hours of heavy rainfall.

Gov. Kemp previously declared a state of emergency after the catastrophic flooding.

Several surrounding communities were also inundated with floodwaters during the storm.