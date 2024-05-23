Georgia beach makes Travel + Leisure’s list of top 25 beaches in U.S. for 2024

A Georgia beach has made Travel + Leisure’s list of top 25 beaches in the U.S.

The travel publication chose North Beach on Tybee Island for its grassy dunes and family-friendly vibe.

One big draw to North Beach? The historic Tybee Island Lighthouse, which offers breathtaking 360-degree views.

North Beach joins other stunning U.S. beaches on the list, from Poipu Beach in Hawaii to Oak Street Beach on Lake Michigan in Chicago.

Two other beaches on the list are within driving distance from metro Atlanta: Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina, Coligny Beach Park in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

View Travel + Leisure’s full list here.

©2024 Cox Media Group