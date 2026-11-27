Georgia authorities step up patrols to crack down on dangerous driving during holiday weekend

FILE PHOTO: A pair of alleged carjackers led law enforcement on a chase through the streets of Los Angeles, at one point stealing a tanker truck.

Georgia State Patrol is reminding drivers not to get behind the wheel impaired as troopers prepare to be out in full force throughout the holiday weekend.

The agency’s latest holiday patrol update listed 155 crashes, 41 people injured and six crash fatalities, while the statewide fatality count reported in Georgia was 10.

Officials also reported 17 crashes involving impaired drivers and 89 arrests for driving under the influence so far during the holiday.

The update included 99 citations for distracted driving and 108 seat belt citations, according to officials.

AAA is also offering its Tow to Go program through 6 a.m. Monday, providing a free and confidential ride for impaired drivers and a tow for their vehicles. Officials say the service is available to AAA members and nonmembers, where drivers can call 855-286-9246 to be taken with their vehicle to a safe location within 10 miles.

Gwinnett County police are also reminding drivers to move over when they see emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road with their lights activated.

Authorities are urging drivers to make safe, smart decisions before getting behind the wheel this holiday weekend.