Georgia Attorney General warns about scams, price gouging ahead of winter storm

ATLANTA — The Georgia Attorney General is warning of possible scams and price gouging in anticipation of the winter storm.

Chris Carr is urging anyone who believes they have been scammed to contact his office.

“With the possibility of freezing rain and dangerous weather conditions, we urge all Georgians to take the necessary precautions to ensure themselves and their families are kept safe,” said Carr. “Unfortunately, criminals will often take advantage of those impacted by severe weather, and our office stands ready to assist anyone who thinks they have encountered a scam. Unfair and deceptive business practices won’t be tolerated, and anyone artificially increasing costs on the backs of hardworking Georgians will be held accountable.”

On Thursday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency for all 159 counties ahead of the expected winter storm.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division is offering the following tips to help consumers avoid scams and other fraud:

Steer clear of any contractor who asks for full payment up-front, only accepts payment in cash, or refuses to provide you with a written contract. If provided a tablet to sign, make sure you read the text thoroughly. Any door-to-door sale must include a written notification of cancellation rights.

Avoid door-to-door offers for home repair work. Instead, ask friends and neighbors for referrals.

Be skeptical of any contractor that offers to pay your insurance deductible or offers other no-cost incentives, as these can be signs of a scam. Always talk to your insurance company before committing to any storm-related repairs or inspections.

Ask contractors for references and check them out.

Check with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to see if there are any complaints against the business.

Ensure that the contractor has the required licensing and/or affiliation:

Tree Removal: Check with the International Society of Arboriculture to make sure the person has a valid arborist license.



Water Damage and Mold: Only hire businesses that are local and qualified in mold remediation and property restoration. To find local contractors and restorers, check with the Society of Cleaning and Restoration Technicians and the Restoration Industry Association.



Contractors: General contractors, electricians, plumbers, and heating and air conditioning contractors must be licensed with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. To look up a contractor, visit sos.ga.gov. Please note that certain specialty occupations such as roofers, tree removal services, painters, drywall contractors and repair handymen are not required to be licensed by the state.

Legitimate contractors should be able to provide the following:

Business license



General liability insurance



Workers compensation insurance



Written manufacturer warranties



Written labor warranties

Public adjusters are also required to carry a license to do work in Georgia. Before hiring a public adjuster to do any work on your behalf, call the Insurance Commissioner’s Office at 1-800-656-2298 to verify that he/she is licensed and that his/her contract has been approved.

Anyone who thinks they may have been the victim of a scam or price gouging are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 404-651-8600 or 1-800-869-1123. Consumers can also file an online complaint here.