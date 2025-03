Georgia among several states that could potentially lose HIV prevention funding

ATLANTA — Georgia is among several states that could potentially lose funding due to cuts made by the Trump Administration.

According to Georgia officials, HIV prevention funding could be a part of cuts at the Atlanta-based CDC.

“What I’m hearing from CDC sources from the inside is that the cuts are shifting literally minute to minute,” said Dr. Celine Gounder. “Ballpark, they are looking at probably one in three people at the CDC being let go.”