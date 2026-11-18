Georgia among seven states receiving failing grade for premature births

The March of Dimes gives Georgia an “F” on pre-term birth rates

Georgia is among seven states receiving a failing grade in the March of Dimes’ 2026 report on premature births, with the state ranking 47th out of the 50 states.

The annual report found that 11.9% of babies born in Georgia arrive prematurely, compared to the national average of 10.4%. A premature birth is defined as a baby born before 37 weeks of pregnancy.

Tamara Mason, the March of Dimes’ maternal and child health director in Atlanta, says the numbers put Georgia well behind the national average.

“We are getting an F because our preterm birth rate is 11.9% which is higher than the national average of 10.4%,” Mason said.

The report also highlights disparities among Black mothers in Georgia, who experience a higher rate of premature births.

“15% of babies born to Black moms in Georgia are born preterm,” Mason said.

Mason pointed to several factors contributing to the disparities, including access to health care.

“Systemic racism is one of the reasons that these disparities exist across the country. We also have access to care issues here in Georgia,” Mason said.

Nationwide, the March of Dimes gave the United States a D+ for the fifth consecutive year. Vermont was the only state to receive an A.

The report also identified increases in several health conditions that can complicate pregnancy, including diabetes before pregnancy and high blood pressure before and during pregnancy.

Despite Georgia’s failing grade, Mason says the report includes some encouraging findings about prenatal care.

“Across the country including in Georgia, moms are getting into prenatal care earlier, but we do still have a huge access issue in our state,” Mason said.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons and Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.