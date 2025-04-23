GDOT urges drivers to slow down as summer road work ramps up across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — With summer approaching, drivers across metro Atlanta should prepare for the return of widespread road construction, and officials are urging motorists to stay alert and prioritize safety.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) says a busy season of resurfacing projects is about to begin, bringing crews to major roadways throughout the region. Natalie Dale, a spokesperson for GDOT, said drivers can expect to see more orange barrels and lane closures in the months ahead.

“We have many resurfacing projects around metro Atlanta this summer,” Dale said. “You can’t avoid it.”

The department is sounding the alarm not just about traffic delays, but also about safety. Dale emphasized the daily dangers road crews face while working just feet away from fast-moving traffic.

“It’s hard for the average person to really conceptualize what it’s like for our workers who are feet away from motorists going 75–80 miles per hour,” she said.

According to GDOT, there were 12,345 work zone crashes in Georgia in 2024 alone, resulting in more than 4,000 injuries. Speeding remains a leading factor in many of those incidents.

“This is not a small number,” Dale said. “Speed is a major factor in accidents that happen in work zones.”

To help protect workers and avoid traffic surprises, GDOT encourages drivers to check the department’s website for updates on active and upcoming construction zones.

Officials hope increased awareness and caution will lead to a safer construction season for both drivers and the crews working to improve Georgia’s roads.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story