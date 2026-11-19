ATLANTA — Motorists who plan to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday next week will have one less thing to worry about.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced lane closures on interstates and major state routes are being suspended beginning at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The lane closure suspension will end at 10 p.m. on Nov. 29, GDOT officials said.

AAA officials expect nearly 2.36 million Georgians to travel from home this Thanksgiving, with more than 2.1 million making the trip by car.

AAA recommends leaving earlier in the day when possible.

Officials expect the heaviest traffic congestion next Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.