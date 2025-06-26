GDOT expands HERO patrols to 24/7 ahead of summer travel surge

ATLANTA — Just in time for the busy summer travel season, the Georgia Department of Transportation is expanding its Highway Emergency Response Operator (HERO) patrols to 24/7 coverage across metro Atlanta interstates.

Beginning July 1, HERO units will once again be operating around the clock, the first time in two years the program has returned to full-time patrols. The expanded coverage will span nearly 400 miles of interstates in and around the city.

The program had been limited to operating between 5 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. since 2023 due to staffing shortages.

HERO operators play a critical role in keeping traffic flowing and motorists safe by quickly responding to traffic incidents and providing roadside assistance, including help with flat tires, dead batteries, and other vehicle issues.

The expanded hours come ahead of what’s expected to be a busy summer travel season.

WSB’s Ashley Frasca contributed to this story