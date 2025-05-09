GDOT, Atlanta crews schedule multiple repaving projects during the summer

ATLANTA — Several roads in the metro Atlanta area are set to receive some much needed improvements during the summer.

According to Natalie Dale with the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia DOT crews are scheduled to pave basically every major interstate and state highway during the next few months.

“We’re talking I-285 on the westside, and on the eastside. We have downtown connector paving, I-20 paving, 75, 85, as well as some smaller state routes,” Dale said.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation plans similar paving projects on roads throughout the city.

Many drivers have reported potholes, bumpy and decrepit road conditions around the metro Atlanta region during the past few years.

Atlanta crews will conduct paving work throughout the day, while GDOT crews are expected to pave overnight.

Officials are hoping for improved pavement on highways and roads ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to Atlanta.

GDOT encourage drivers to be patient and check its new website dedicated to summer resurfacing.

You can also call 511 for the latest updates. To report potholes, dial ATL311.