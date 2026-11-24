The bridge over the Chattahoochee River heading south on Interstate 285 is closed Saturday.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation announced emergency lane closures overnight to perform repairs to a bridge joint on the I-285 bridge over the Chattahoochee River in metro Atlanta on Monday evening.

GDOT crews will begin the work on two left southbound lanes between South Cobb Drive and Bolton Road between 8 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Two right lanes are scheduled to be closed on Tuesday evening, GDOT officials add.

Crews will perform a localized repair of the bridge joint with concrete, a solution that is expected to last longer than the asphalt applied as part of the recent weekend repair, GDOT officials say.

“This is a simple maintenance project to repair the bridge joint and improve ride quality at this location. These lane closures and repairs are scheduled to avoid the need for any additional lane closures for temporary repairs to the bridge during the approaching holidays,” GDOT officials said.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.