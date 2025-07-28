Gas prices slightly rise in Georgia, AAA says

ATLANTA, Ga. — Gas prices have slightly increased across Georgia compared to last week, AAA says.

Compared to last week, gas prices have climbed up by one penny to $2.91 per gallon.

That is largely due to crude oil prices holding steady, according to AAA.

They are down by four cents from last month and are 42 cents lower than this time a year ago.

As long as oil prices remain stable, Georgia drivers can expect modest movement at gas pumps.

The national average for a gallon of gas is unchanged at $3.14.