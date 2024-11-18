Gas prices are falling in time for the holiday season

Gas Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 09: Brie Olootu pumps gas at an Exxon Mobil gas station on June 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Gas prices are breaching record highs as demand increases and supply fails to keep up. There are now over 10 states where the average price of gasoline is $5 a gallon or higher. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, gas prices are projected to fall below $3 per gallon nationwide. .

The price of west Texas intermediate crude has been hovering close to its lowest level since September. As Gasbuddy reports, U.S. oil refineries have been struggling with anemic demand. That is about to change with the number of holiday travelers expected to be about 1.3 million more than last year. AAA says. last Thanksgiving drivers paid a national average of $3.26 per gallon.

This year, in more than two dozen states east of the Rockies, drivers may pay as little as $2.25 per gallon.

AAA reports that the average across Georgia is $2.93 per gallon



