GEORGIA — Two Powerball winners come forward to claim a record-breaking jackpot in Georgia. Lottery officials say they opted to remain anonymous, as permitted by Georgia law.

The Georgia Lottery says the two people will share the October 23rd jackpot, which topped $478 million. They chose the cash option, which amounts to more than $230 million before taxes.

The winning ticket was sold at quick mart on Buford dam road in Buford. The store can receive up to $50,000 as a bonus.