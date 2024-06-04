GA officials warn delivery of driver’s licenses, ID cards may be delayed

The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) says you should plan ahead when it comes to getting your driver’s license or ID card issued or renewed.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, there is a possibility that customers’ permanent driver’s licenses and/or ID Cards may be delayed in arriving,” DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore announced.

Typically, delivery of permanent cards by the U.S. Postal Service would take two to four weeks.

But metro Atlanta has been experiencing ongoing mail delays for months due to issues at the Palmetto U.S. Postal Service distribution center.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff has been vocal about the delays, calling out USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s role in the matter.

“Postmaster General DeJoy’s refusal to cooperate with basic Senate oversight is baffling and disturbing. It suggests that in addition to being incompetent at delivering the mail on time, he doesn’t care about the Georgians in distress as a result of his incompetence,” Ossoff said.

DDS says you should continue to carry your last issued license or ID and any paper interim licenses or IDs as well as receipts with them.

A Georgia license and/or ID card can be renewed up to 150 days before expiration.

Postal employees posted this video showing the matrix regional sorter, or MARS machine malfunctioning, sending mail and packages off the conveyor belt onto the floor at the Palmetto distribution center.