Fulton County Sheriff’s Office wins Technology Champion of the Year award

FULTON COUNTY, GA — The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives has recognized the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office with its Technology Champion of the Year award for innovative use of technology in public safety and community engagement.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Natalie Ammons said the department has rolled out two mobile apps including one for staff and another for the public.

“This is important,” Ammons said. “You can do inmate searches, look up our job openings, and submit anonymous tips.”

The sheriff’s office also uses a real-time intelligence platform and has added an extra layer of jail security through iris scans for detainees.

Looking ahead, Ammons said the office is preparing to deploy an anti-drone system designed to block drone drops, a measure that recently helped prevent a major contraband delivery.