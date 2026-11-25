Fulton County ordered to turn over copies of 2020 election records to Georgia board

Fulton County leaders still don’t know why the FBI raided the elections hub in Union City and seized 700 boxes of ballots from the 2020 election.

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County has been ordered by a judge of a Wednesday deadline to turn over copies of its 2020 election records to the Georgia State Election Board.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kelly Ellerbe orders the county to turn over unredacted flash drives of the records by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The FBI seized more than 600 boxes of election materials from Fulton County in January.

Officials say the court order issued on Tuesday requires the county to provide the digital records without redactions. It also prohibits the state election board from releasing them to the public while its investigation continues.

Fulton County was the center of President Trump’s disproven claims that the election was stolen from him six years ago. Three separate vote counts confirmed former president Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia, officials said.

The judge’s order agreed to the subpoena that the State Election Board voted 3 to 1 to send Fulton County in August. However, Fulton County quickly filed an emergency request for a stay.

The SEB contends the records the FBI seized are needed to “aid the investigation of pending 2020 cases.”

Judge Ellerbe makes clear no one outside a small circle of necessary SEB personnel is allowed to access them or share information about the files.