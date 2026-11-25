Fulton County leaders still don’t know why the FBI raided the elections hub in Union City and seized 700 boxes of ballots from the 2020 election.

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County will not have to turn over elections records to a state board after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kelly Ellerbe granted the county’s emergency motion for a stay.

Ellerbe previously ordered the county to turn over unredacted flash drives of the records by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say Wednesday’s digital handover of Fulton County’s 2020 elections records and copies of the ones seized by the FBI in January, has been placed on hold.

The FBI seized more than 600 boxes of election materials from Fulton County in January.

Officials say the court order issued on Tuesday requires the county to provide the digital records without redactions. It also prohibits the state election board from releasing them to the public while its investigation continues.

Fulton County was the center of President Trump’s disproven claims that the election was stolen from him six years ago. Three separate vote counts confirmed former president Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia, officials said.

The judge’s order agreed to the subpoena that the State Election Board voted 3 to 1 to send Fulton County in August. However, Fulton County quickly filed an emergency request for a stay.

The SEB contends the records the FBI seized are needed to “aid the investigation of pending 2020 cases.”

Officials say Fulton County can appeal the ruling.