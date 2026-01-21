Fulton County Animal Services asks residents to consider fostering dog during winter storm

FULTON COUNTY, GA — The Fulton County Animal Services is asking residents to consider temporarily fostering a dog during the upcoming winter storm.

The shelter is currently over-populated, and officials say temporary foster homes for pups will help reduce the number of dogs in their care while giving them a safe, comfortable place to ride out the weather.

Fulton County Animal Services officials add they are 34 dogs over the target population.

The shelter says some staff members may not be able to safely travel to work this weekend, which could limit the care for animals that remain on-site.

“Fostering not only provides dogs with warmth, comfort, and relief from the stress of the shelter — it also allows us to gather valuable home notes that significantly increase each dog’s chances of adoption," Fulton County Animal Services officials said in a social media post. “Fewer dogs in the shelter means better care for those who remain.”

The shelter will provide all supplies needed.