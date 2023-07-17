Friends, family and more celebrate the life and history of Dr. Christine King Farris

Christine King Farris Christine King Farris, sister of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., waves after speaking at a dedication ceremony at the Martin Luther King Memorial on the National Mall October 16, 2011 in Washington. (Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images, File)

ATLANTA — A three day, “Celebration of Life” for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s oldest sister Dr. Christine King Farris ended on Sunday with a service and remembrance at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Politicians, city leaders, family friends, and others joined together in celebration of Dr. King Farris, who died on June 29, at the age of 95.

“Christine was not one of our frontline warriors like my daddy, uncle, granddaddy and my momma. She was a quiet warrior. She constantly showed us how to keep it together with class, grace, and style,” said her niece, Dr. Bernice King.

She was a writer, a teacher and an advocate of the King Center’s Non-Violent Social Change initiative. She was active with the NAACP and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. And on Sunday, she was celebrated for the quiet hero that she was.

For more than three hours on Sunday, the historic church centered in the middle of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site rocked with the sounds of prayer, music and celebration.

Hundreds of people gathered in one of Atlanta’s most prominent and important sites, celebrating the passing of the oldest surviving member of one of the country’s most important families.

