Large Winter Storm Brings Ice And Snow To Large Swath Of Southern States Up Through Northeast (Photo by Brad Vest/Getty Images) (Brad Vest/Getty Images)

Due to the cold temperatures expected tonight, the city of Atlanta plans to open two warming centers starting at 8pm.

The first is located at the Central Park Recreation Center on Merritt’s Avenue is for men only.

Another for women and children only will be located at the Selena Butler Recreation Center.

Transportation will be provided to both locations from the Gateway Center.