Free ‘Prom Swap’ at local libraries helps students prepare for prom

COBB COUNTY, GA — As prom season approaches, the Cobb County Library System is launching a new program aimed at helping students get ready at no cost.

The initiative, called “Prom Swap,” allows students to shop for prom essentials, including formalwear, shoes, jewelry and unopened makeup all for free.

Addy Padilla with the Cobb County Library System says the idea was inspired by a similar program she worked with while at the Athens-Clarke County Library System.

“Prom Swap is a chance for local teens to be able to pick out a free prom outfit from donated formalwear,” Padilla said.

The library system is currently collecting donations through February 7. Padilla says community members can drop off men’s and women’s formalwear, shoes and unopened makeup at five library locations across the county.

“West Cobb, North Cobb, East Cobb, Powder Springs and Vinings,” Padilla said.

Once donations are collected, the library system will host pop-up Prom Swap shops. Students will be able to come in and choose their prom gear for free on February 21 and February 28.

Padilla says the event is especially meaningful for families facing financial challenges.

“Just seeing the joy light up in the kids’ eyes when they find out that they can have their dream dress for free, and seeing the relief in their parents’ faces when they find out they don’t have to pay for anything,” she said.

Padilla says she believed the program would be a good fit for Cobb County, particularly given current economic pressures.

“I thought this would be a great idea for our local teens, especially right now where times are tough financially for a lot of families,” she said.

The Cobb County Library System says Prom Swap is its first event of its kind and encourages the community to participate by donating ahead of the February 7 deadline.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.