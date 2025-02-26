Fountain of Rings reopens at Centennial Olympic Park after extensive renovation

ATLANTA — The iconic Fountain of Rings at Centennial Olympic Park is once again flowing, following an extensive renovation that began last August. The landmark feature, which showcases the interlocking Olympic rings with synchronized lights and dancing water, is reopening just in time for the upcoming 30th anniversary of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Today marks a sneak preview to test the $3.5 million in upgrades, with the official reopening set for next week. According to Ken Stockdell of the Georgia World Congress Center, the improvements will allow for expanded light displays, additional music selections, and enhanced fog effects to create an even more immersive experience.

Once fully operational, the fountain will feature periodic choreographed water shows throughout the day. Outside of these designated showtimes, children will still be able to enjoy the splash pad, making it a year-round attraction for families and visitors.

Stockdell emphasized that the upgrades ensure the Fountain of Rings remains one of Georgia’s premier landmarks, blending nostalgia with modern technology. While today’s preview is part of a final test phase, the official reopening next week will mark the return of Atlanta’s Olympic legacy.