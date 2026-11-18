Foster care spending under scrutiny as Georgia lawmakers propose major changes

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers are proposing new measures to address problems within the state’s foster care system after the agency reported an $85 million budget deficit last year.

A bipartisan panel of state lawmakers released a report following months of testimony, outlining recommendations to improve oversight, spending practices and services for children in foster care.

One of the panel’s main proposals is creating a bipartisan task force made up of members from both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly to monitor the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS).

State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick says the task force would help lawmakers better understand the agency’s finances.

“This is of course would be bipartisan and bicameral, and we can work together to be sure that we have a more real time idea of what’s going on at DFCS, particularly with their budget,” Kirkpatrick said.

The recommendations follow growing concerns about spending within the agency.

A recent state report found that the cost of out-of-home care for Georgia’s foster children increased by more than 40% between 2022 and 2025, despite the number of children in the system remaining relatively unchanged.

A September audit also found that spending on 20% of children in foster care accounted for 70% of the overall increase in costs.

Lawmakers have also raised questions about the agency’s purchase of an SUV costing nearly $1 million. The vehicle was equipped with advanced technology, including equipment capable of accessing cellphones.

The Georgia Department of Human Services has indicated it would be open to an audit concerning the purchase.

Kirkpatrick says future reviews should examine how the agency’s financial decisions may have affected its budget.

“Future oversight should address whether agencies spending priorities contributed to the deficit,” Kirkpatrick said.

Democratic state Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver emphasized the importance of lawmakers working together to address the problems.

“Child welfare in my long career has never been a partisan issue,” Oliver said.

Beyond financial oversight, the report recommends strengthening foster parent recruitment and training, expanding family court services and providing resources earlier to young people preparing to leave foster care.

Additional proposals include improving autism treatment for children in foster care and reviewing their insurance coverage.

Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms says her administration is preparing to address the challenges facing the agency.

“We want to make sure that our foster kids and our families have everything they need to succeed,” Bottoms said.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.