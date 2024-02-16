Former President Jimmy Carter thankful for ‘expressions of love,’ 1 year after entering hospice

Former President Jimmy Carter turns 99; tributes come from around the world Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter continues to be at home with his family nearly a year since entering hospice care, according to a statement from the Carter Center.

Carter, who is now 99 years old, began receiving at-home hospice care on Feb 18, 2023.

The family said that it is grateful for the support it has received in the last year.

“One year after entering hospice care, President Carter continues to be at home with his family. The Carter Family is grateful for the many expressions of love they have received and the continued respect for their privacy during this time. The family is pleased that his decision last year to enter hospice care has sparked so many family discussions across the country on an important subject,” the family said in a statement.

Carter’s wife and former First Lady Rosalynn died in November 2023 at the family’s home in Plains after a battle with dementia.

The 39th president, Carter attended the numerous memorial services for his wife.