Former manager Fredi Gonzales returns to the Braves

Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins MIAMI, FL - APRIL 16: Manager Fredi Gonzalez #33 of the Atlanta Braves smiles during batting practice before the Braves played against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on April 16, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Skipper/Getty Images) (Joe Skipper/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — A familiar face is returning to the Braves.

The Atlanta Braves announced that it is bringing back former manager Fredi Gonzales.

He’ll be taking the position of third-base coach.

He will be replacing Matt Tuiasosopo, who is moving on to become the team’s minor-league infield coordinator.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!