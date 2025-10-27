Former Georgia governor inducted into National Agriculture Hall of Fame

USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue is shown in this file photo.
Sonny Perdue USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue is shown in this file photo. (Source: University System of Georgia)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A former Georgia governor and U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary is inducted into the National Agriculture Hall of Fame in Kansas City.

Sonny Perdue, who currently serves as the University System of Georgia Chancellor, was recognized for his significant contributions to American Agriculture.

Officials say Perdue is the third Georgian to be inducted. He will join other prominent American agricultural history figures, including former presidents Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson as well as John Deere.

