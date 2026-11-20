Former daycare worker accused of slapping 18-month-old boy, hitting another child who fell

DECATUR, GA — A former daycare employee in DeKalb County is facing charges after being accused of physically assaulting two toddlers while they were in her care.

DeKalb County court records show Monica Vaughn was arrested on two misdemeanor battery charges following allegations involving children at The Sunshine House daycare in Decatur.

One mother claims Vaughn slapped her 18-month-old son across the face with an open hand. Another parent alleges her child was struck with enough force to fall to the ground and hit her head.

According to The Sunshine House, another employee reported the incident, prompting the daycare to immediately remove Vaughn from the classroom.

Vaughn has since been fired, and the daycare says it notified authorities and is cooperating with the investigation.

However, parents have raised concerns about how the company handled the allegations, saying they have not been allowed to review surveillance footage of the incident.

Some parents have also expressed frustration with what they describe as a lack of transparency from the daycare’s corporate owners.

One mother said Vaughn had previously complained about staffing shortages and working conditions at the facility.

In a statement, The Sunshine House said the safety and well-being of children in its care remain its highest priority and emphasized its commitment to “maintaining a safe, nurturing environment.”

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Rob Archer contributed to this story.