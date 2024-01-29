Former Braves coach who helped team win ‘95 World Series has died Oct 4, 1995: Atlanta outfielder Marquis Grissom, #9, is congratulated as he rounds third base by Jimy Williams after hitting a home run during the first inning of their national league playoff game against Colorado at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The Major League Baseball world is mourning the loss of Jimy Williams, a former player, third base coach and manager who died on Friday. He was 80.

Williams took over for Bobby Cox as manager for the Toronto Blue Jays after Cox left for Atlanta. Williams also managed the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros.

Braves fans will remember Williams though as having coached the Braves from 1991 to 1996.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jimy’s family and friends. Jimy was our 3B coach from 1991-96, and forever a World Series champion,” Braves officials said in a statement.

Williams joined Cox’s staff in Atlanta in 1991 and won a World Series with the team in 1995 before he left the franchise to manage the Red Sox. Of course, one of the biggest moments in Braves history may not have happened without Williams.

He was the third base coach who waved Sid Bream home on Francisco Cabrera’s walk-off single in Game 7 of the 1992 National League Championship Series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Williams’ decision to wave Bream sent the Braves to the World Series. “Sid’s Slide” is remembered as not only one of the greatest plays in Braves history, but MLB history as well.

Funeral arrangements for Williams have not been released.

WSB-TV’s Courtney Martinez contributed to this story





